Sharon Kay Hash
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kay Hash, 61, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Survivors include her children, Bridget James (Matt), Richard Hash, Tracy Coots and David Higgs, a sister, five brothers and eight grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Eveleigh Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved