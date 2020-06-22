Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon Kay Hash, 61, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.



Survivors include her children, Bridget James (Matt), Richard Hash, Tracy Coots and David Higgs, a sister, five brothers and eight grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Eveleigh Cemetery.

