Sheila Faye Gibson (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sheila Faye Gibson, 60, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Gibson of Leitchfield; children Beth White (Johnathon) of Leitchfield, Jason Milliner (Brittany) of Caneyville, Cristy Milliner of Leitchfield, Shelby McSall (James) of Hawesville; stepchildren Stephine Miller and Tommy Gibson; and her parents, Wayne and Joyce Davis Stewart.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Layman Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.