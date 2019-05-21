Sheila Faye Gibson, 60, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Gibson of Leitchfield; children Beth White (Johnathon) of Leitchfield, Jason Milliner (Brittany) of Caneyville, Cristy Milliner of Leitchfield, Shelby McSall (James) of Hawesville; stepchildren Stephine Miller and Tommy Gibson; and her parents, Wayne and Joyce Davis Stewart.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Layman Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on May 22, 2019