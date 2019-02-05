Shelby Hazelwood, 79, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Twins Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his son, Carlos Ray Hazelwood (Lori).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie King Hazelwood; and his parents, Jess and Nellie Dehart Hazelwood.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2019