Survivors include his son, Carlos Ray Hazelwood (Lori).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie King Hazelwood; and his parents, Jess and Nellie Dehart Hazelwood.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Sanders Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

