Shirley Juanita Conder, 81, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Owensboro, 53 minutes after her loving husband, Bob.
She was born April 28, 1939, in Hudson, the daughter of the late Oscar and Erlene Keesee Allen.
She retired after 42 years of service as a district office supervisor for Warren Rural Electric. Shirley enjoyed canning, church activities and loved caring for others. She married the love of her life, Bob Conder on June 18, 1960, in Tompkinsville. She was a member of the Hudson Community Church and the Hudson Senior Group.
She is survived by her son, Barry Allen Conder (Cora) of Bowling Green; adopted son, Adam Ramsey of Leitchfield; a sister, Doris Fay Roberson; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Conder, who passed away just minutes before Shirley so that they could be going together into eternity.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Hudson Community Church in Breckinridge County. Bro. Jim McIntosh and Bro. Jimmy Tucker will be officiating. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
The family respects the decisions of all those who do not feel comfortable or safe to attend the visitation and service. They request that all Kentucky guidelines for health and safety be observed. Please wear masks and social distance. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance.
It is asked that memorial donations be made to Leitchfield Memory Gardens, 710 Floyd St., Leitchfield, KY 42754, in memory of Bob and Shirley Conder.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.