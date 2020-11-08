1/1
Shirley Juanita Conder
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Juanita Conder, 81, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Owensboro, 53 minutes after her loving husband, Bob.

She was born April 28, 1939, in Hudson, the daughter of the late Oscar and Erlene Keesee Allen.

She retired after 42 years of service as a district office supervisor for Warren Rural Electric. Shirley enjoyed canning, church activities and loved caring for others. She married the love of her life, Bob Conder on June 18, 1960, in Tompkinsville. She was a member of the Hudson Community Church and the Hudson Senior Group.

She is survived by her son, Barry Allen Conder (Cora) of Bowling Green; adopted son, Adam Ramsey of Leitchfield; a sister, Doris Fay Roberson; and several nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Conder, who passed away just minutes before Shirley so that they could be going together into eternity.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Hudson Community Church in Breckinridge County. Bro. Jim McIntosh and Bro. Jimmy Tucker will be officiating. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.

The family respects the decisions of all those who do not feel comfortable or safe to attend the visitation and service. They request that all Kentucky guidelines for health and safety be observed. Please wear masks and social distance. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance.

It is asked that memorial donations be made to Leitchfield Memory Gardens, 710 Floyd St., Leitchfield, KY 42754, in memory of Bob and Shirley Conder.

Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved