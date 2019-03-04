Silas A. Huffman, 73, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was a former member of the Leitchfield Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Green Huffman of Leitchfield; and a son, Jurl Huffman (Dian) of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sylvie Logsdon Huffman.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019