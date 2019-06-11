Stanley Raymer, 91, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Spring View Health Care in Leitchfield.
Survivors include three children, Dwight Raymer (Doris), Gary Raymer (Vicki) and Lisa Woosley (Kevin).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Dennis Raymer; and his parents, Perley and Anna Fraze Raymer.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Holly Cemtery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form on donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown KY 42701.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on June 12, 2019