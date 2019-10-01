Stella Mae Baize Blessitt, 81, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one son, Claudis Ray Baize; and two daughters, Wilma Lovell (Rodney) of Elizabethtown and Anna Davis (Harold) of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claudis Bunk Baize; one daughter, Janice Logsdon; and her parents, Gilmore and Dovie Neace.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Sunny Point Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Dermitt Funeral Home to help the family with final expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019