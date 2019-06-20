Stella Marie Cox, 95, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Spring View Health and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one daughter, Hazel Cox; and one son, Al Cox (Jackie).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richmond Fay Pearson Cox; two sons, Tommy Cox and Danny Cox; and her parents, Tony and Rachel Kennison Mangin.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Eastern Star Services will be held on Monday night at 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Record on June 21, 2019