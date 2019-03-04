Stephanie Elaine Flamion, 43, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
She was born on March 21, 1975, in Owensboro. Stephanie was very outgoing and artistic and loved to draw. She also loved to read, going to the lake and her job at Peter Cave Liquors.
Survivors include her son, Hunter King of Leitchfield; her mother, Janice Weafer Baker of Falls of Rough; her boyfriend, Bill Kern of Mammoth Cave; one sister, Jennifer Flamion of Falls of Rough; her maternal grandmother, Lillian Gentry of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Curtis Flamion, in 2004; and her stepfather, Joseph Baker, in 2014.
Cremation was chosen.
Visitation is 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro.
