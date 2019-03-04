Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Elaine Flamion. View Sign

Stephanie Elaine Flamion, 43, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

She was born on March 21, 1975, in Owensboro. Stephanie was very outgoing and artistic and loved to draw. She also loved to read, going to the lake and her job at Peter Cave Liquors.

Survivors include her son, Hunter King of Leitchfield; her mother, Janice Weafer Baker of Falls of Rough; her boyfriend, Bill Kern of Mammoth Cave; one sister, Jennifer Flamion of Falls of Rough; her maternal grandmother, Lillian Gentry of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Curtis Flamion, in 2004; and her stepfather, Joseph Baker, in 2014.

Cremation was chosen.

Visitation is 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro.

Condolences may be made at Stephanie Elaine Flamion, 43, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.She was born on March 21, 1975, in Owensboro. Stephanie was very outgoing and artistic and loved to draw. She also loved to read, going to the lake and her job at Peter Cave Liquors.Survivors include her son, Hunter King of Leitchfield; her mother, Janice Weafer Baker of Falls of Rough; her boyfriend, Bill Kern of Mammoth Cave; one sister, Jennifer Flamion of Falls of Rough; her maternal grandmother, Lillian Gentry of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Curtis Flamion, in 2004; and her stepfather, Joseph Baker, in 2014.Cremation was chosen.Visitation is 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro.Condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close