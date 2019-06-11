Stephanie Leigh Peterson-Robinson, 39, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at -Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born March 22, 1980, in Elizabethtown, the daughter of Dan and Dot Mattingly Peterson. She was a very loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband Martin "Marty" Robinson; children Malaki Clemons, Kaden Robinson and Madelyne Robinson; her parents; and brothers Dan Peterson, Jason Peterson and Josh Peterson.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
Visitation is from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on June 12, 2019