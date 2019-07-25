Stephen Kristofer Witten (1986 - 2019)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Obituary
Stephen Kristofer Witten, 33, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Leitchfield, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his mother, Salli Meredith of Louisville; his father, Clifford Witten of Clarkson; one son, Abraham Condi Witten; and one stepson, Ayden Webb.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019
