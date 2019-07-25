Stephen Kristofer Witten, 33, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Leitchfield, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his mother, Salli Meredith of Louisville; his father, Clifford Witten of Clarkson; one son, Abraham Condi Witten; and one stepson, Ayden Webb.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019