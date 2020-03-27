Steven Brian Schultz Sr., 60, of Olaton, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.
He was a 10 ½ year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Operation Desert Storm as a crew member on the M1A1 Heavy Abrams tank.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Kelly E. Schultz; two children, Steven Brian Schultz Jr. (Amy) of Rockport, Ind., and Stephen Michael Schultz (Yurisa) of Caddo Mills, Texas; and his mother, Janice Y. Anderson Schultz of Hardinsburg.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Schultz Jr.
A private family funeral service and private family burial will be held under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 28, 2020