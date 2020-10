Or Copy this URL to Share

Sybil Lee Hogan, 86, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.



Survivors include two granddaughters, Michelle Hull and Julie Rae Landry, both of Louisiana; six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters and a stepson.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Little Flock Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store