Thelma Lampton Poole
Thelma Lampton Poole, 92, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020,at Springview Nursing and Rehab.

Survivors include her sons, Charles Ralph Poole (Janice), Randall Clinton Poole (Debbie) and David Dewayne Poole (Debbie); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren..

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in McDaniels/Antioch Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Jul. 5 to Jul. 11, 2020.
