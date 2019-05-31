Thelma Louise Beasley, 95, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Beasley (Kathy) of Auburn,and Johnny Beasley (Deloris) of Central City; and three daughters, Madelyn Kane of Leitchfield, Judy Tilford of Caneyville and Anita Bratcher of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Lee Beasley; a son, Hugh Wayne Beasley; and her parents, Henry Hugh "Shorty" and Madeline Nettie Taylor Buckles.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Purple Flash Community Center in Caneyville.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the community center.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Old Caneyville School Restoration Project.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019