Survivors include one son, Zachary Ryan Davis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Mae Hall.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in McQuady Cemetery in Olaton.

Visitation is after 3 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made at

2373 Elizabethtown Road

Leitchfield , KY 42754

Funeral Home Details
(270) 259-4566
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019

