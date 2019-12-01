Thomas Glenn Templeman, 70, of Caneyville, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marilyn Mudd Templeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Thomas and Minnie Catherine Mattingly Templeman.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Layman Memorial Gardens in Millwood.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Dec. 2, 2019