Thomas Ray Darnell, 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born Aug.12, 1940, the son of Willie and Bertha Whitworth Darnell. He was retired from Consumer Tire and Auto as an auto mechanic.
Survivors include his wife; Donna Willis Darnell; two daughters, Tammy Silva (Ken Sime) and Marsha Whitehead (Randy); grandchildren Rachelle, Dillon (Alex) Burns, Allie and Jake Silva; great-grandchildren Jace, Owen and Brennon Burns and Kylee; and one brother; Joe Darnell (Rosemary).
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Jim Darnell and Homer Darnell.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watkinsollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019