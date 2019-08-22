Tony Lee Roof, 70, of Shrewsbury, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 14, 1949, in Edmonson County, the son of Hershel and Nadine Cassidy Roof.
He was a maintenance machinist who enjoyed hunting, working in his garage and riding horses. He was an avid sports fan and loved to read his Bible. He was a member and deacon of Shrewsbury General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia "Jean" Beatty Roof; two daughters, Debra Hudson (Darren) of Caneyville and Priscilla Mudd (Josh) of Shrewsbury; two granddaughters, Leigh-Ann Hudson and Lauralee Mudd; two brothers, Billy Roof and Hershel Roof Jr; a sister, Linda Bean; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Shrewsbury General Baptist Church, with Brother Billy Bertram officiating. Burial is in Shrewsbury General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019