Tonya Layne Smith, 39, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her parents, Scott Smith and Marsha VanMeter Smith; and her stepmother, Amy Smith.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Antioch General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 18, 2019