Tristan Tyler Lashley, 32, Clarkson passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Lashley; two children, Gunner Dewane Pirtle Lashley and Allison Mae Marie Lashley; and his mother, Pam Reinhard.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, Nov. 12, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery in Peonia.



Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A prayer service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store