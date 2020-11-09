1/
Tristan Tyler Lashley
Tristan Tyler Lashley, 32, Clarkson passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Lashley; two children, Gunner Dewane Pirtle Lashley and Allison Mae Marie Lashley; and his mother, Pam Reinhard.

The funeral is at noon Thursday, Nov. 12, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery in Peonia.

Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A prayer service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2020.
