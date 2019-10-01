Vanda Laree VanMeter, 86, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Grayson Manor Nursing Home in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her son, Don VanMeter (Rowena) of Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy VanMeter; and her parents, D.T. and Tora Watkins Haycraft.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019