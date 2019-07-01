Vernon Embry, 63, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Peggy Salmon Embry; and three children, Eva Justis (Joe), Raechel Brooks (Jason), and Christa Lush (Rick).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reathel and Carolyn Duke Embry.
The funeral is noon Saturday, June 29, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Embry Duke Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on July 2, 2019