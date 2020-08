Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Victor Forest Duvall, 79, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Mary (Joyce) Pearl Duvall; two daughters, Cara Flanders and Sara Duvall; a one son, Mark Duvall; and five grandchildren.



In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Watson-Hunt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

