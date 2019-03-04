Obituary



Survivors include her husband, Danny Decker; children Diane Evans (Ron), David Logsdon (Penny), Tonya Guyton (Robert), Tina Morton (Wallace), Sandy Williams (Dylan), Danny Decker Jr., Derrek Decker (Leslie) and Deana Rudnick (Matt).

She was preceded in death by husband Deward Logsdon; two children, Denise Miller and Deward "Chip" Logsdon Jr.; and her parents, Stanley and Hazel Kessinger Constant.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Williams Cemetery in Wax.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at



Virginia Logsdon, 65, of Caneyville, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at her home.Survivors include her husband, Danny Decker; children Diane Evans (Ron), David Logsdon (Penny), Tonya Guyton (Robert), Tina Morton (Wallace), Sandy Williams (Dylan), Danny Decker Jr., Derrek Decker (Leslie) and Deana Rudnick (Matt).She was preceded in death by husband Deward Logsdon; two children, Denise Miller and Deward "Chip" Logsdon Jr.; and her parents, Stanley and Hazel Kessinger Constant.The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Williams Cemetery in Wax.Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.watsonandhunt.com. Funeral Home Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors

2373 Elizabethtown Road

Leitchfield , KY 42754

(270) 259-4566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close