Virginia Logsdon, 65, of Caneyville, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Decker; children Diane Evans (Ron), David Logsdon (Penny), Tonya Guyton (Robert), Tina Morton (Wallace), Sandy Williams (Dylan), Danny Decker Jr., Derrek Decker (Leslie) and Deana Rudnick (Matt).
She was preceded in death by husband Deward Logsdon; two children, Denise Miller and Deward "Chip" Logsdon Jr.; and her parents, Stanley and Hazel Kessinger Constant.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Williams Cemetery in Wax.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019