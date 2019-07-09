Virginia Logsdon, 89, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 6, 1930, in Grayson County, the daughter of Mart and Nettie Gardner Webb. She was a farmwife and a member of the Jericho Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Leva Childress (Leroy), Elizabeth Richards (Thomas), Retha Webb (Ricky), and Darlene Ward (Tony); three sons, the Rev. Verles Logsdon (Judy), Scotty Logsdon (Rebecca), and Andy Logsdon; one brother, Melvin Webb (Helen), 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Logsdon; one son, Phillip Logsdon; and one sister, Christine Meredith.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Jericho Missionary Baptist Church in Cub Run. Burial is in the Jericho Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on July 10, 2019