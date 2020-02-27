Walter Ray Duggins (1953 - 2020)
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Obituary
Walter Ray Duggins, 66, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict.
Survivors include four sons, Adam Lee, Christopher M., Clifton D. and Christopher R. Duggins; and two daughters, Jackie Duggins and Christie Clark (Mark).
He was preceded in death by a son, William Ray Duggins; and his parents, Lennie Gilbert and Frances Ree Hayes Duggins.
The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020
