Walter Ray Duggins, 66, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict.
Survivors include four sons, Adam Lee, Christopher M., Clifton D. and Christopher R. Duggins; and two daughters, Jackie Duggins and Christie Clark (Mark).
He was preceded in death by a son, William Ray Duggins; and his parents, Lennie Gilbert and Frances Ree Hayes Duggins.
The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020