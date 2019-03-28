Wanda Coates Clyde, 88, of Shepherdsville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hildegard House in Louisville.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Phillip Jacob, Michael David and Peter John Barth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Clyde; her son, Peter Barth; and her parents, Audrey and Lena McCrady Coates.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019