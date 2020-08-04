Wanda Estell Hazelwood Clemons, 86, Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Leitchfield.
She was born to Clyde Estill and Edna Elizabeth Meredith Hazelwood on June 22, 1934, in Grayson County. She married James Gilbert Clemons on Nov. 1, 1980, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Wanda grew up in the Meredith community of Grayson County. She completed grade school in Long Branch which was a one-room country school. She graduated from Clarkson High School in 1957 and from there went on to Western Kentucky University and graduated in 1964. She worked as a teacher and librarian and then went on to be a teller at the Bank of Clarkson where she served for 15 years before retiring. Wanda was saved at Anneta United Baptist Church on Sept. 11, 1945. She was baptized in the Nolin River on Dickey's Mill a few days later.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Estill and Edna Hazelwood; and two brothers, Carl Alfred (C.A.) Hazelwood and McKinley Lynn Hazelwood.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Clemons; her only sister, Peggy Van Meter; a niece, Kathy Van Meter Hester (Charles); a nephew, Douglas Scott Hazelwood (Peggy); seven great nieces and nephews, nine great-great nieces and nephews. She also is survived by a very special friend, Shalee Carter Watson.
Wanda was a one-of-a-kind person. Whenever you mentioned the name "Wanda Clemons" to anyone they immediately would say, "What a nice, loving and caring woman she was when she was on this earth!" Wanda played many roles as sister, wife, aunt and most importantly, friend. Wanda was someone who you could talk about when you're having a bad day and she could make the problems seem so small. She was someone who would give great advice and was a mentor to most. Wanda didn't just leave this earth but she left a legacy and has touched the hearts of hundreds.
A private funeral will be held at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. The Rev. Randy Meredith will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
