Wanda Laverne Haycraft Masterson, 86, of Big Clifty, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include two sons, Bentley Haycraft (Alicia) and Patrick Wayne Powell (Nancy).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Willard Masterson; one son, Wendell Keith Powell; and her parents, John David and Dora Blessitt Haycraft.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019