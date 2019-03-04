Obituary



Survivors include two sons, Bentley Haycraft (Alicia) and Patrick Wayne Powell (Nancy).

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Willard Masterson; one son, Wendell Keith Powell; and her parents, John David and Dora Blessitt Haycraft.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at Wanda Laverne Haycraft Masterson, 86, of Big Clifty, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.Survivors include two sons, Bentley Haycraft (Alicia) and Patrick Wayne Powell (Nancy).She was preceded in death by her husband, James Willard Masterson; one son, Wendell Keith Powell; and her parents, John David and Dora Blessitt Haycraft.The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com. Funeral Home Rogers-Oller Funeral Home

115 West Main Street

Clarkson , KY 42726

(270) 242-2171 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close