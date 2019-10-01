Wanda Sue Back Barga, 68, of Caneyville, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home.



She was born April 23, 1951, in Ohio to the late Hacker and Audrey Burton Back. A homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Cletus Barga of Caneyville; a son, Patrick Barga of Ohio; two grandchildren, Audrey Taylor and Natalie Grace Barga; two brothers, Don Back (Debbie) of Florida and Travis Back (Cindy) of Ohio; a sister, Judy Price (Mike) of Caneyville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Wallace; and a brother, Phil Back.



The funeral is 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgenville Chapel, with Brother John Geary officiating. Burial is in Marshall Family Cemetery in New Haven.



Visitation is noon until time of services Monday at the funeral home.

