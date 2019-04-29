Wendel Lee Downs, 66, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Kensington Manor in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include one son, Zach McGrath of Rock Castle, Minn.; and two daughters, Jana Downs of Owensboro and Amanda Vincent of Edmonson County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marcella Helson Downs.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Downs Family Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019