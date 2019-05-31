Wilbur Winston Davis, 76, of Brownsville, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jean Alexander Davis of Brownsville; and his daughter, Jill Blankenship (Marion) of Brownsville.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Martin Lee Davis and Darren Davis; and his parents, Wilbur and Vena Bratcher Davis.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Sunny Point General Baptist Church in Edmonson County. Burial is in Sunny Point Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019