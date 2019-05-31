Wilbur Winston Davis (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wilbur Winston Davis, 76, of Brownsville, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jean Alexander Davis of Brownsville; and his daughter, Jill Blankenship (Marion) of Brownsville.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Martin Lee Davis and Darren Davis; and his parents, Wilbur and Vena Bratcher Davis.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Sunny Point General Baptist Church in Edmonson County. Burial is in Sunny Point Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.