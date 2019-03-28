William Fredrick "Freddie" Hall, 63, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born July 12, 1955 in Saint Francis to the late William Sidney "Bill" and Pauline Elizabeth Robey Hall. He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church.
All who knew him were his friends.
Survivors include his sister, Wanda Portman (Tommy) of Leitchfield; a special niece, Carla Meredith of Clarkson; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two half-sisters, Pat Wheatley and Jane Smith; and two half-brothers, Jimmy Smith and Ernie Smith.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto, with the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant presiding. Burial is in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with a 7 p.m. prayer service by the Rev. Steve Hohman.
Memorials may go to Potter's Hope Ministries' special needs fund, 135 Commerce Drive, Leitchfield, KY 42754.
Condolences may be made at www.mattinglyfuneralhome.com.
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019