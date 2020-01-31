The Rev. William "Bill" Haycraft, 78, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife, Nathel Sanders Haycraft; and four sons, William Marcus Haycraft (Felicia Gail) of Elizabethtown, Clyde David Haycraft (Dinah) of Clarkson, Patrick Wayne Haycraft (Tammy Ann) of Bee Spring and Scotty Alan Haycraft of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vonnie Ford Haycraft.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Anneta United Baptist Church. Burial is in Anneta Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 1, 2020