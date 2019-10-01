Wilma Faye Decker, 84, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include four children, Vickie Oller (Carlos), Ronnie Decker (Vickie), Barbie Davis (Dan) and Donald Decker, all of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Decker; and her parents, Sam and Nancy Stevenson Kerr.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Bloomington Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Bloomington Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 10 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the church.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019