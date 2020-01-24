Wilma K. VanMeter, 100, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Springview Nursing & Rehab Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her daughters, Helen Lyninger (Phillip), Sue VanMeter (Randy), and Mary Newton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles VanMeter, one daughter, Brenda Bush; and her parents, Sterling and Sylvia Meredith Logsdon.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Williams Cemetery.
Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 25, 2020