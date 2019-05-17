Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winston C. Phillips. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 205 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-5122 Send Flowers Obituary

Winston C. Phillips, 68, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

Mr. Phillips was a U.S. Army veteran and was a material technician at R.C.P. Mid/Park in Clarkson. He retired from Fred Meyer West in Fairbanks, Alaska, with 20 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Loraine Phillips of Leitchfield; two daughters, Tanya Kelly (Alfonso) of Radcliff and Lori Lynn Phillips of Leitchfield; one son, Demetrius Phillips of San Antonio, Texas; three brothers, Sidney "Bobby" Phillips, Carl Tate and Johnny A. Phillips, all of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Peggy Phillips of San Antonio, Texas and Jackie Jackson of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Jerry Phillips-Smith , LarShawna Morris, Sharod Brunson and Tierra Brunson; four great-grandchildren, Nala Brunson, Kayden Brunson, Mya Kelly and Camelia Kelly; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Phillips Jr. and Clara Dell Henderson Phillips; one son, Winston Phillips Jr.; and two siblings, Andrew Phillips III and Clara Annette "Cookie" Phillips.

The funeral is noon EDT Tuesday, May 21, at Crossroads United Pentecostal Church in Radcliff, with the Rev. Wayne Dummitt and the Rev. Joshua Cooper officiating. Burial is in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff with military honors.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. EDT until time of services Tuesday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crossroads United Pentecostal Church, 182 W. Vine St., Radcliff, KY 40160.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove was in charge of arrangements.

