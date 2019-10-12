Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zella Sandlin. View Sign Service Information Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dermitt Funeral Home 306 West Main St. Leitchfield , KY View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zella Sandlin, 73, of Eastview, went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.



She was born in Grayson County on March 12, 1946. She was a member of God's Way Church In Leitchfield and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved her Lord Savior Jesus Christ, her family, brothers and sisters in Christ, friends and everyone else.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wendell Sandlin; two sons, Darrell Sandlin (Mary) of Leitchfield and Tracy Sandlin (Heather) of Louisville; one daughter, Geneva Rose Halberg (Fred) of Elizabethtown; four granddaughters, Christin Swords (Tim) and Candace Halberg (Chip), both of Elizabethtown, Autumn Sandlin of Lebanon Junction and Ariana Sandlin of Rineyville; two great-grandsons, Nolan Halberg of Elizabethtown and Layne Sandlin of Rineyville; one great-granddaughter, Leia Chandler of Rineyville; five brothers, Ricky Gaither, Danny Gaither, Freddy Gaither (Anna), Mark Gaither and Bobby Gaither (Tara), all of Leitchfield; three sisters, Wilma "Pettie" Johnson (Mike) of Leitchfield, Nellie "Rita" Hardin of Edmonson County and Linda Decker of Leitchfield; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse W. Gaither and Rosie May Lasley Gaither; four brothers, James Robert "Dutch" Gaither, Irvin "Pete" Gaither, Samuel "Sammy" Gaither, Thomas "Tommy" Gaither; and one sister, Katherine Stanton.



The funeral is noon Sunday, Oct. 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Timothy Gage and Brother Gary Gaddie officiating. Burial is in McGrew Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the McGrew Church Cemetery Fund.



Condolences may be made at

Zella Sandlin, 73, of Eastview, went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.She was born in Grayson County on March 12, 1946. She was a member of God's Way Church In Leitchfield and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved her Lord Savior Jesus Christ, her family, brothers and sisters in Christ, friends and everyone else.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wendell Sandlin; two sons, Darrell Sandlin (Mary) of Leitchfield and Tracy Sandlin (Heather) of Louisville; one daughter, Geneva Rose Halberg (Fred) of Elizabethtown; four granddaughters, Christin Swords (Tim) and Candace Halberg (Chip), both of Elizabethtown, Autumn Sandlin of Lebanon Junction and Ariana Sandlin of Rineyville; two great-grandsons, Nolan Halberg of Elizabethtown and Layne Sandlin of Rineyville; one great-granddaughter, Leia Chandler of Rineyville; five brothers, Ricky Gaither, Danny Gaither, Freddy Gaither (Anna), Mark Gaither and Bobby Gaither (Tara), all of Leitchfield; three sisters, Wilma "Pettie" Johnson (Mike) of Leitchfield, Nellie "Rita" Hardin of Edmonson County and Linda Decker of Leitchfield; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse W. Gaither and Rosie May Lasley Gaither; four brothers, James Robert "Dutch" Gaither, Irvin "Pete" Gaither, Samuel "Sammy" Gaither, Thomas "Tommy" Gaither; and one sister, Katherine Stanton.The funeral is noon Sunday, Oct. 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Timothy Gage and Brother Gary Gaddie officiating. Burial is in McGrew Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the McGrew Church Cemetery Fund.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Record Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close