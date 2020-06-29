"Dale Meier" Robert
Robert "Dale Meier", was taken abruptly from this world. A husband, a friend, father of three and grandfather of two. In Dale's life he endeavored racing motocross in Billing Montana, moving to Kalispell he attended Flathead High School class of '79, he helped his father in automotive sales at Bob Meier Oldsmobile. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, shooting and fishing. He enjoyed his college years at U of M in Missoula and FVCC here in the valley where he met his wife. He enjoyed being a member of The Masonic Temple, The Elks Lodge, The Moose Lodge, The Royal Order of th Jesters and the Flathead Shrine Club. The biggest joy aside from his wife and children, were his grandchildren. Dale might have been take abruptly from this world, but will never be forgotten. His spirit lives on with his wife, Londa Meier, his son Brandon Meier and his daughter Tawnni Clouse(Meier) and family. He proceeded in death by his oldest son Brent Meier and his parents Bob and Marian Meier of Lakeside. He is survived by wife Londa Meier and children Brandon Meier and Tawnni Clouse(Meier), husband Zak Clouse and their children Hadley and Daxon Clouse of Kalispell. His Siblings Carrie Bentley and children of Arizona and Renea Erdman and children of Florida. His brother inlaws, James Hudson and family of Chinook, Arron Ocheltree of Spokane and Allen Ocheltree and family of Great Falls. And Mother inlaw Brenda Ocheltree of Great Falls. Mosonic graveside service will be held at Conrad cemetery Thursday July 2nd at 3pm with a memorial service to follow at the Elks Lodge.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
