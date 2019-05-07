Services
Asper Funeral Home
225 Sixth Ave South P.O. Box 721
Shelby, MT 59474
406-434-2172
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Adeline Rogers Obituary
Adeline Rogers

Shelby - Mary Adeline Rogers, age 93, a life-long resident of Toole County, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls.

Adeline was born on August 2, 1925 to Albert H. and Alice (Culleton) Fortman. She had the honor of sharing that birthdate with her twin brother. Adeline was born at home in Ledger. She attended a country grade school in Ledger and in 1944, she graduated from Shelby High School.

On January 2, 1948 Adeline married James H. Rogers. They made their home in Kevin where they lived for 17 years. Their family grew to include two daughters, Donna and Judy. In 1964, they moved to Shelby where she went to work for J.C.Penney's. She retired from that company after 22 years of service.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing and baking. Adeline was an active 4-H leader for many years while her girls were growing up. She was a life-long and active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Shelby, including WELCA.

Adeline is survived by her husband, James H. "Bert" Rogers; daughters, Donna (David) Herdina and Judy (Warren) Johnson all of Great Falls; four grandchildren, Ryan Herdina, Megan Herdina, Kelsey Johnson and Devin Johnson; one great grandchild Tesher Reidle; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Shelby on May 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM.

Condolences can be made to Adeline's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 7, 2019
