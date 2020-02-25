|
Agnes Ann Green
Black Eagle - Agnes Ann Green, 73, passed away on February 21, 2020, in Billings, MT.
Agnes is survived by her husband, Fredrick Lewis Green, Jr.; daughters, Carol (James) Sturdivant and Cari (Rex) Coldren; sons, Bruce (Melissa) Green and Lee Green; sisters, Julie (Bill) Clark and Donna (Robert) Druessel; brothers, James (Lorraine) McLean, David McLean, Walter McLean, Mike (Rose) McLean, and Robert McLean; 7 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. McLean and Eunice V. Hanson McLean; and her brother, Lesley McLean.
There will be a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020