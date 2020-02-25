Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
Agnes Ann Green

Agnes Ann Green Obituary
Agnes Ann Green

Black Eagle - Agnes Ann Green, 73, passed away on February 21, 2020, in Billings, MT.

Agnes is survived by her husband, Fredrick Lewis Green, Jr.; daughters, Carol (James) Sturdivant and Cari (Rex) Coldren; sons, Bruce (Melissa) Green and Lee Green; sisters, Julie (Bill) Clark and Donna (Robert) Druessel; brothers, James (Lorraine) McLean, David McLean, Walter McLean, Mike (Rose) McLean, and Robert McLean; 7 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. McLean and Eunice V. Hanson McLean; and her brother, Lesley McLean.

There will be a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
