Agnes Cecelia (Bowers) Lesofski
Great Falls - Agnes Cecelia (Bowers) Lesofski moved from her earthly home on July 22nd, 2019 in Spokane, WA. with her savior Jesus to his mansion in heaven. She was surrounded by her children and grand-children as she completed her journey in this life.
She is survived by her seven children, Roger Lesofski of Great Falls, Karen (Russ) Schultz of Riverside, CA.,Nancy Wolf, Spokane, WA., David Bowers Lesofski, Los Angeles, CA., Beth (Tom) Lewis of Spokane, WA; Deanna (Brad) Ness of Fargo, ND, John (Jan) Lesofski of White Sulphur Springs; and her sisters Mary (Bowers) Brand and Ann Hasset of Dutton, MT. Mom was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Peter (Speed) Lesofski; her son Wayne Lesofski; and her grandson, James Wolf; her brothers Robert, James and Francis Bowers and her sister Sister Mary Bernard.
Born January 27, 1924, Agnes was born to parents Robert and Lena Bowers in Great Falls. Montana. She attended Central Catholic School and was often described by her adults friends looking back, as the social director of her class. In this capacity she introduced Peter (Speed) Lesofski of Craig, MT. to one of her classmates, so a girlfriend would have a date for a dance. Instead, Speed fell in love with Agnes and a lifelong love story ensued, from three children in a one room apartment in Great Falls, to finally 8 children, living in the most loving of homes in Helena, Montana. Speed died at the young age of 43, leaving Agnes with five children at home to raise, the youngest being 4 years of age.
A devoted follower of the Blessed Mother, Agnes was active in the Catholic Church, and a member of St. Marys Catholic Church in Helena for over 50 years. She was the secretary for St. Marys for a number of years before working for the State Workers Compensation department until her retirement at the age of 70. Agnes became a world traveler visiting many countries but most notably Fatima, Lourdes and twice to Medjugorje, to pray at the visitation sites of the Blessed Mother.
She was blessed in Helena to have friendships that lasted decades, especially the friendships of Barbara Bisom, Ethel Gage, Maureen Schmidt and Mary and Jim Martinez.
A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A second viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 also at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A vigil will follow the viewing at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave in Helena. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 also at St. Mary's Catholic Community. A reception will follow the mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Rite of committal will follow the reception at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Agnes.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 25, 2019