Ahnika Clark
Missoula - Our adventurous, sassy, eight-year old baby girl, Ahnika Elaine Clark, was injured in an ATV accident on her grandparent's farm in Geraldine, MT. She was flown to Kalispell, Montana where she left us and became an Angel, on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Ahnika was born August 8, 2011 to Adam and Amanda (Morin) Clark. She completed the family of four by being their second daughter born joining her sister and best friend Adilyn. With only 3 years difference in their ages the two of them were inseparable. The girls lived in Missoula, Montana with their parents. Ahnika attended school at Hawthorne Elementary where she had many friends.
Not your typical eight-year old, Ahnika had a compassion about her that was rarely seen in most girls her age. Maybe it was because she was raised in the city but spent a lot of her summers at the farm in Geraldine with her Papa and Nana. Ahnika loved all animals, especially cats, she would dress them up like a baby doll and carry them around. She could take a wild cat and make it love her in a matter of hours. She loved animals so much that during the school year she made her mom volunteer with her at Animeals, it was a special place to give animals love and cuddles fulfilling needs for them until they found their forever homes.
Ahnika loved her music, she enjoyed a large variety and many different styles of music. From the moment she could walk, she would grab anything and make it a microphone, singing and dancing to her favorite songs or even songs she would make up on her own. She and Adilyn would make up dance routines to the different songs and film each other to make a comedy or music dance video to put on You Tube.
She enjoyed cooking meals for her family. She especially loved fancy food and Sushi was by far her favorite. Her father thought she only liked to cook so she could be the first to sample the food!
She wrote poetry and kept all of her poems in a journal and couldn't wait to share them with her grandparents. She didn't share her poems with many people. They were her private thoughts and feelings placed on paper.
Ahnika was never one to be left behind when it came to doing anything. She was always up for the next adventure or experience with whomever would take her. She had many adventures in her short life, such as playing at Holter lake with her family and going to garage sales with her mom. She loved a bargain. She made many memories, shared a lot of smiles, touched the hearts of many people and she left us to remember all of her funny one-liners!
Ahnika is preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Phyllis Thompson and Mary Ann Reuter
She leaves behind her parents, father, Adam Clark and mother, Amanda Morin; her sister Adilyn; her maternal grandmother, Deb Morin; paternal grandparents, Dave & Elaine Clark; great grandfather, Les Thompson; aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and countless extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Missoula at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Orchard Homes Community Center, 2537 South 3rd Street West, Missoula, MT 59804. Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel followed by her graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at the Geraldine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Ahnika's name to your local animal shelter. You may visit Ahnika's online memorial page at www.bentonfh.com to share a message or leave a condolence for her family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019