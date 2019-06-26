Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Geyser High School Gym
Geyser - Alan Scott Pollari, 55, of Geyser succumbed to the rigors of life on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019. He was born August 1, 1963 in Great Falls, MT the son of Elmer and Gloria (Whitfield) Pollari. He lived on the family Sourdough ranch in Geyser with his two sons Caleb and Jacob, and ex-wife Melissa Olson Pollari.

A true Geyserite, Alan loved local sports and ranching.

He is preceded in death by parents Elmer and Gloria, sister Alice, and an infant child. He is survived by his sons Caleb and Jacob, both of Geyser, and Julia and Trent Tonne of Great Falls.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Geyser High School Gym with a reception to follow at the Geyser Community Hall. Friends are asked to make memorials to the Geyser High School Athletic Fund and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 26, 2019
