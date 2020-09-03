1/
Albert H. Flamand
Albert H. Flamand

Browning - Albert H. Flamand, 86, passed away at the family home on August 30th. Born on Dec 4, 1933 in Browning to Mary S. & Ed Flamand he was raised and educated in Browning.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, & camping.

He married Sandra Hagerty Flamand and his beautiful wife passed before him as well as his parents Ed & Mary Flamand, as did Leo Flamand, Ed Flamand jr, Sam Flamand and infant daughter, Karen.

Survivors include Agnes (Earl) Blackweasel, Louis Flamand, Albert J. (Liz) Flamand, Doni (Julie) Flamand, Diane (Rich)Flamand, Samson (Barb) Flamand, Sharon Flamand, Duane Flamand and numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family services will be held this weekend.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
