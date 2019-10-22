|
|
Albert Tomei
Great Falls - Albert Lawrence Tomei, 66, Great Falls, ascended to Heaven on October 17, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5th at 4 pm with a Visitation one-hour prior.
Albert was born to Lawrence and Patricia Tomei on August 9, 1953 in Long Beach, CA. Al, as he was known, spent his days playing with his brother and nephew on the Saint Maria Goretti School yard, where he attended school until the ninth grade. Al graduated from Lakewood High School. Because he had known all the priests, Al was very involved with the church and always helped people when he could, never expecting anything in return. Through the late sixties and into the seventies Al worked at Foster Freeze, owned by his parents, with his brother Chris. This led him to work many different places throughout most of his life. He was the Shake Maker at Wellness Works where he was employed when he met Kim in 2015. They were married shortly after his retirement in 2017 and went on to work with her at Staybridge Suites.
Nutrition and exercise were a large part of Al's life. His workouts became an opening to become the "Best Shake Maker in town." He was always willing to be a good sport testing skincare product and letting the pictures be posted online. Albert was an outgoing, caring, passionate, humble man.
He is survived by his wife, Kim of Great Falls MT; her daughter, Crystal Dunn (Carl) and their children Chantel, Morgan, Sean of Great Falls MT; her stepdaughter, Angela Schnaible (Chad) and their children Archer, Bennett and Dawson of Minot, ND; son, Russell Tomei (Allison) of San Antonio, TX and grandson, Travis Tomei of Great Falls, MT; daughter, Laurie Tomei (boyfriend Gilbert) of Placentia, CA and grandson, Nathaniel and granddaughters, Alycia and Laryssa of Placentia CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and lots of family and friends.
He will be missed by everyone.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019