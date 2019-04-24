|
Alfred Bertram (Bert) Guthrie III
Choteau - Alfred Bertram (Bert) Guthrie III of Choteau passed away at the age of 86 on April 19, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1932 in Lexington, Kentucky to Harriet Larson Guthrie and A.B. (Bud) Guthrie Jr.. Four years later his little sister, Helen (Guthrie) Atwood Miller, joined the family. As a child, Bert rode by rail into Choteau where he spent summers with his grandparents. As he traveled from east to west currency changed from paper to silver dollar, inspiring him to collect Morgan dollars and to become an avid numismatist. Thomas O. Larson, Bert's maternal grandfather, nicknamed him Pete. Larson was Pete's greatest influence and deepened his appreciation for Montana ranching and the "whiskey ditch." Bert attended Montana State University, graduating with a B.S. in Agriculture and many fond Sigma Nu memories. In 1956, Bert enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Spokane. He returned for graduate studies at the University of Montana and met Margaret Ann Marlow (Peggy). They were married on July 25th, 1959. Unbeknownst to his bride, Bert had coordinated a brief stop on their honeymoon. He bought a couple of Columbia rams which began a lifelong occupation of sheepherding, cattle ranching, and farming. Dedicated to conservative principles, he served in the Montana State Legislature. Throughout his lifetime, he never missed the opportunity for a political discussion or for a perfectly timed joke. He was a western art enthusiast who enjoyed the panoramic vistas on his wall as well as out his window. Opinionated, thoughtful, and deliberate, he was a visionary who respected the legacy of past generations and was concerned about the future of his own which includes his wife Peggy, daughter Kelly (Phil) Bruneau of St. Paul, son Tom (Kim) Guthrie of Spokane, devoted grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bert was a proud member of the Algeria Shrine and Choteau Masonic Lodge. Donations may be made to the Spokane, 911 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204.
A celebration of life will be held at the Choteau American Legion Hall on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00pm.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019