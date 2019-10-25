|
Alfretta "Pete" Poole
Great Falls - Alfretta "Pete" Poole, born to Clifford & Eva Deen on August 15, 1931, was raised to be with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, on October 24, 2019. A family service will be held at a later date.
Pete married Willard "Calvin" Shaffer in 1945 and had three children, Sandra Hickey of Spokane, WA, Willard (Theresa) Shaffer Jr. of Horn Lake, MS and Connie (Gary) Loberg of Geyser, MT. Pete worked for 35 years as a seamstress throughout the northwest region. She was an accomplished self-taught organist, sang with the church choir and often visited senior living enters to sing for the residents. Her free time was spent in the garden, painting or dancing. She loved music and dancing in all its forms, a favorite way to spend an evening. Weekends would find her hopping from one garage sale to another, looking for the next great treasure.
Survivors include her three children; three stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019