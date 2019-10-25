Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfretta Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfretta "Pete" Poole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfretta "Pete" Poole Obituary
Alfretta "Pete" Poole

Great Falls - Alfretta "Pete" Poole, born to Clifford & Eva Deen on August 15, 1931, was raised to be with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, on October 24, 2019. A family service will be held at a later date.

Pete married Willard "Calvin" Shaffer in 1945 and had three children, Sandra Hickey of Spokane, WA, Willard (Theresa) Shaffer Jr. of Horn Lake, MS and Connie (Gary) Loberg of Geyser, MT. Pete worked for 35 years as a seamstress throughout the northwest region. She was an accomplished self-taught organist, sang with the church choir and often visited senior living enters to sing for the residents. Her free time was spent in the garden, painting or dancing. She loved music and dancing in all its forms, a favorite way to spend an evening. Weekends would find her hopping from one garage sale to another, looking for the next great treasure.

Survivors include her three children; three stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now